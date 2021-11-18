Charles "Ted" DeSimio & Mary DeSimio

Charles "Ted" DeSimio, 87, and his wife, Mary DeSimio, 86, of Winchester, VA, died peacefully in October (October 1 and October 29, respectively). While living in Catlett, Ted worked for IBM for more than 25 years and Mary was the school librarian at Fauquier High School. They are survived by their son, Charles, and daughter, Laura. Masses are being said at Sacred Heart in Winchester and services will be held in Ohio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.