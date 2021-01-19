Charles Russell Grimsley, 87, died unexpectedly at his home in Purcellville, VA on January 11, 2021. He was born March 9, 1933 in Flint Hill, VA, the son of John Russell Grimsley and Mary Elizabeth (Putnam) Grimsley. Charles was the Farm Manager for Orange Hill Farm, a successful horse operation outside of Marshall, VA for 48 years. Prior to that, he was a Whip In for Piedmont Hunt Club in the early 60’s. He had a life-long love for horses to which he devoted his entire life. He was also an avid gardener.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Helen Virginia (Riley) Grimsley, and five brothers, Marvin Haines Grimsley, Robert Wesley Grimsley, James Clifford Grimsley, Harvey Daily Grimsley and William Garrison Grimsley.
He is survived by his three children, Julie Lynne Grimsley, Purcellville, VA, Joan Grimsley Caylor, Phoenix, AZ, and Charles Richard Grimsley, Markham, VA; three grandchildren, Justin Grimsley, Markham, VA, Devin Pilson, Richmond, VA and Adam Caylor, Phoenix, AZ; three great grandchildren, Harper Caylor, Phoenix, AZ, Piper Pilson and Rhett Pilson, Richmond, VA; one brother, John Elwood Grimsley, Orlean, VA and one sister, Irma Mae Street, Culpeper, VA.
A private service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family. Hall Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.