Charles Robert Priest, Sr. of Amissville, VA, 93, passed away September 1, 2019, in Warrenton, VA in the presence of his loving wife, Mary, after a long struggle with dementia. Born September 10, 1925, in Viewtown, VA, Charlie lived most of his life in the Amissville area. He joined the Amissville Baptist Church in 1937, eventually serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and member of the cemetery committee, among other responsibilities. He was a 1943 graduate from Washington High School in Washington, VA and was drafted into the United States Navy later that year following his eighteenth birthday.
He served in the Pacific Theater as a pharmacist’s mate aboard LST 468 in the Philippines and New Guinea, as well as a hospital in Australia.
Upon his return from World War II he met Mary Virginia Settle, courting her for five years before they married on September 21,1952. He started on the guard force at Warrenton Training Center in 1951, and went on to advance his career through numerous roles in his 37 years as a civil servant.
He helped establish the Amissville Volunteer Fire Department, of which he was a life member, and served as secretary for fourteen years, continuing to respond to calls for many years thereafter. He was a charter member of the Amissville Ruritan Club, with 54 years of perfect attendance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Booten Priest and Susie Jane Hitt Priest of Amissville, by his sister, Peggie Jane Priest Rhodes of Fletcher, NC, and his son, Charles Robert Priest, Jr. of Gaithersburg, MD.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Mary Priest of Amissville, his daughter-in-law Margaret Ann Munns Priest of West Deptford, NJ, his daughter Lisa Kimberly Priest Morrison and her husband Lewis Trenholm Morrison of Warrenton, four grandchildren: James Robert Priest, Mathew Mason Priest, Lauren Kimberly Morrison, and Luke Priest Morrison, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton on Friday, September 6 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Services will be held at Amissville Baptist Church on Saturday, September 7 at 3PM followed by burial in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank all those who have helped Charlie and Mary to visit each other nearly every day over the last several years while he was a resident of Brookside nursing home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Amissville Baptist Church P.O. Box 158 Amissville, VA 20106.
Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
