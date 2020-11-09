Charles Richard Brown (Charlie)

, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at the Adler Center for Caring in Aldie, Virginia.
Born on March 24, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Francis Daniel Brown and Helen Cobb Brown, Charlie grew up on the family’s farm in Salisbury, MD. After graduating from Wicomico High School in 1954, he went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force from 1955 thru 1958. Wishing to pursue a career in Electrical Engineering that he developed over his time in the Air Force, Charlie earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University in 1964 and his Master’s Degree from George Washington University in 1973.
His engineering career started in the private sector with General Electric in Syracuse, NY from ‘59 to ’67 then Computer Sciences Corporation in Falls Church, VA from ‘67 to ’81. This was followed by a 17 year career with the Department of the Navy inside the DMV, working with Navel Electronics Systems Command from ‘81 to ‘84, Naval Sea Systems Command from ‘84 to ‘87, and finally with Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command from ‘87 until retirement in 1997.
After meeting his beloved wife of almost 56 years, Jeannette I. Brown (Lussier), in 1958 while attending Syracuse University, Charlie and Jen wed in 1959 and held brief residences there, Biloxi, MS and Woodbridge, VA before settling down in 1971 to raise their 2 sons in Arlington, VA; residing there until Jen’s passing in 2015.
An ardent lover of sports and the youth who played them throughout his life, he was a consistent coaching figure in Arlington’s youth football and baseball programs from the early 1970’s thru the mid 1980’s. Off the field, Charlie was a 20 year member of the Better Sports Club of Arlington; serving on the Board of Directors for 12 of those years thru 2000, and was the honored recipient of the Billy Castleberry Memorial Award in 1990 and the Arlington Sportsman of the Year Award in 1997. Although his baseball teams won several league championships under his helm, his proudest achievement was simply being called ‘Coach’ whenever former players contacted him or stopped by for a visit. Charlie’s later years were filled with following his grandsons on their fields and courts, and watching every game of his beloved Washington Nationals.
Never far from his reach was a Bible. A dedicated follower of Our Lord, Charlie cherished his time in study, debate and fellowship with any man, woman or child who welcomed it. His church ‘family’ at both at Cherrydale Baptist of Arlington and here at Warrenton Baptist over these last 5 years, gave him a great deal of both enrichment and enjoyment, comforting him greatly in his final earthly days.
He is survived by his two sons and their families, Lawrence (Larry) & wife Dawn of Marshall, Virginia and Thomas (Tom) & wife Deirdre of North Chesterfield, Virginia; 3 grandsons, Philip, Hunter and Ethan; a very special sister in law, Margaret Bull Brown of Salisbury, Maryland and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Jen, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Thomas M., Daniel F. and James J. Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held at Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main St., Warrenton, VA, on Saturday, November 21,2020 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlie’s name may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) or to Warrenton Baptist Church (warrentonbaptistchurch.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
