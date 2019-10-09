Charles Q. ‘Sparky’ Ritchie, Sr., age 95, of Warrenton, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born on February 6th, 1924 in Bealeton, Virginia, son of the late, Homer & Christine Ritchie.
Charles was a true southern gentleman and founding member of the New Baltimore Fire & Rescue.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Anne Ritchie; three children, Carolyn R. Butler & her husband, Bob of Spotsylvania, VA, Charles Q. ‘CQ’ Ritchie, Jr. of Warrenton, VA and Catherine R. ‘Cathy’ Albaugh & her husband, Lance of Warrenton; four grandchildren, Matthew Chacey, Christopher Chacey & his wife, Chelsea, Jaime C. Ritchie & his wife, Kenny Jo and Jonathan Ritchie & his wife, Lily; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by both his siblings, Johnny Ritchie and Mariam Glaettli.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 9thfrom 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will be held in the Moser Chapel on Thursday, October 10that 11 am. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove cemetery in Bealeton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Baltimore Fire & Rescue and/or the Warrenton SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
