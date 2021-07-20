Charles Owens Sr.

Charlie was born in Rectortown, VA November 28, to the late Frank and Eunice Owens. Charlie was the farm manager for Loyalty Farms in Taylorstown and Albemarle Farms in Charlottesville, VA for 18 years. He touched many lives and most remembered for his fun and joking ways. He loved to entertain people and he loved all children. He will truly be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Owens. Daughter Deloris and (Joe) Skura of Maryland, step-children Lisa Saville of VA, Pat and Steve McKenny of South Carolina and Mike Douglas of Maryland and 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Renee Vertolli and son Charlie Owens, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 11:00am at Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church 13583 Wilt Store Road, Leesburg, VA 20176. Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
