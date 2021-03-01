Charles Milton "Bugar" Clegg, Sr. went home to the lord on February 17, 2021. He was born May 14, 1956 in Hanover, PA to Charles B. Clegg, Sr. and Carrie E. Clegg who both predeceased him.
Bugar was a farmer most of his life. He loved fishing and hunting, telling jokes, making people laugh, spending time with family and friends. But most of all spending time with his grandkids.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years Lorrie Ann Clegg. Daughters Angela Doyle (Chuck) and Christy Ahrens of Front Royal, VA; A son Charles M. Clegg, Jr. (Jennifer) of Culpeper, VA. A sister Beverly Landis of Winchester, VA; two brothers Charles B. Clegg, Jr. (Sherry) and Anthony D. Clegg (Sarah) of PA. Grandkids Katelynn Doyle, Elizabeth Doyle, Christopher Doyle, Robert Ahrens, Hailey Ahrens, Dixie Clegg, Savannah Clegg, Madison Clegg, and Annabelle Clegg. He also had three nephews Dickie Feltner, Dominick Clegg and Hunter Clegg.
Funeral will be held at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royston Funeral home to help cover expenses.
