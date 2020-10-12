Charles Michael Hunter, 92, of Delaplane, VA died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mike was born in Washington, DC. to the late Donald and Marie Litzelman Hunter. He graduated from Catholic University with bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Mike served in the Army Corps of Engineers. He married Carmelita Curran (deceased) and raised five children. In his long and full life, Mike was, among many things; a caring father, builder, business owner, rancher, aviator, Western art collector, and a gentleman. His survivors include his loving wife Mary Etta McCarthy Hunter, five children: Michael Hunter, Jr. and husband David of Washington, DC; Patrick Hunter and wife Cheri of Sterling, VA; Maureen Hunter of Winchester, VA; Kathleen Hebert and husband Paul of Sumerduck, VA; and Erin Hunter of Springfield, VT; six grandchildren: Courtney, Sean and Kaitlyn Hunter; Jani and Peter Kamphuis; and Genevieve Hebert; three great-grandchildren: William and Oliver McCusker; and Charlie Hunter; two step daughters: Laura McCarthy Loudon and husband Jeff; their children: Daniel and Olivia Loudon; and Anne Elizabeth Burnett and her children: Madison and Riley Reid; and Finnegan McCarthy Lamb. Burial will be a private service with family at his longtime home, Hunterleigh. Online condolences at www.moserfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions to the C. M. Russell Museum at www.cmrussell.org are welcomed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.