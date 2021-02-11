Charles Lee Howdershell, 93, of The Plains, VA died Dec.21, 2020.
He was born, in The Plains, to Page and Leila Howdershell.
Charles loved his church and had a beautiful voice. He was active in the Baptist and Episcopal church in choirs and as choir director. As a young man, he was a member of the National Cathedral Choir.
He served in the U.S.Army in 1955 then married Betty Simpson in 1967.
Charles was a farmer but, he and his father also had threshing rigs and threshed grain at various farms in The Plains and Marshall area.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Page, his mother, Leila, his wife, Betty, his son, Charles Lee, Jr. and his sister, Frances H. Turner.
A graveside service, for the family, will be held at a later date.
