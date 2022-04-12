Charles Justin Hall, 75, of Woodbridge, VA passed away on March 24, 2022 from a sudden illness. He was surrounded by the love of his family with his wife and youngest daughter at his bedside.
Charlie was born on May 12, 1946 in Glen Rogers, WV. He was the youngest of six children born to Thomas and Leslie Hall. He
spent most of his happy childhood living in the coal camp community of Glen Rogers before moving with his parents to Beckley, WV. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Raleigh County, WV where he played on the high school basketball team. After graduating from high school in 1964 he moved to Virginia.
Charlie was employed by Capital Films Labs for many years before moving to E-Systems/Raytheon where he had a long and successful career. He retired in 2009. He enjoyed retirement by spending time with his family, working in his yard, and helping family, friends, and neighbors. He loved listening to and recording music. He was an avid sports fan and a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins football team.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Leslie Hall and parents-in-law Newell and Evelyn Gillette. Two brothers Ralph Hall (surviving sister-in-law Margaret "Daisy"), Thomas Hall (surviving sister-in-law Mary Ann), and one sister Elizabeth Towns (Wally).
Charlie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ellen Hall; three children Douglas Hall (Annalea), Katherine Carson, and Kimberly Wheeler (Todd); brother Donald Hall (Doreen), and sister Sharon Hall; three brothers-in-law William John Gillette (Catherine), Edward Gillette (Mai), and Charles Gillette (Penny); eight grandchildren Ryan, Dylan, Ethan, Taylor, Matt, Audrey, Sarah Kate, and Jesse. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him PawPaw. He was kind, generous, honest, and hardworking. He made many friends over his lifetime. He will be loved forever and missed by everyone who knew him.
A private service was held on March 31, 2022 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home. A celebration of life to honor Charlie will be planned for a later date.
His family welcomes all condolences and memories of Charlie to be posted at www.mountcastle.net
