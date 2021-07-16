Charles Franklin Slusser, 77 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was born in West Virginia to the late Howard and Garnet Slusser. Charles served in the U.S. Army and then worked for many years in public works for Fairfax County. He was also a real estate broker.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Slusser; his son, Jeffrey S. Slusser of Fairfax, Virginia; and a brother, James H. Slusser of Tennessee. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his son, Charles Franklin Slusser, II.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Washington Masonic Cemetery in Little Washington, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.