Charles Eugene Johnson III, fondly known as “Gene,” was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on September 26th, 2021. Born November 6, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Dorothy Ijams Johnson and Charles Eugene Johnson II, and the brother of the late Edward “Ned” Johnson.
Gene grew up in Takoma Park Maryland and enjoyed playing golf and swimming at the local country club. He graduated from High Point High School in 1966 and began his career as a musician, playing in and around DC area nightclubs in the 1970’s. He loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. The highlight of his career was when his band, Tractor, opened for Joe Cocker at the Philadelphia Coliseum in 1979. It was his pleasure to teach his children to sing harmony and melody. Later in life, Gene’s love of music transitioned into performances with the Fauquier Community Theater and singing in local church choirs.
Gene is survived by his children, Alex Johnson (Amanda) and Libbi Moore (Patrick), and his grandchildren Calvin, Ellie, Amelia, Paisley, Laila, and Evelyn. Always a lover of nature and farm life, Gene bought a small farm in Catlett in 1976 where he owned and bred horses, made hay, adopted cats and dogs, and taught his children to care for animals and the land around them. A family favorite pastime was trail riding through the woods and neighboring farms. Prior to owning a farm and raising a family, Gene lived and worked on a horse farm that later was acquired by the National Park Service and became the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
In addition to his love for music and animals, Gene loved history and was a published author in the North South Trader Magazine and a collector of Civil War relics. He was extremely well-read, particularly in history and religion, and spent a lot of time visiting various historical sites with his children. When he wasn’t in Catlett enjoying a simple, organic life, he could be found in Fenwick Island, Delaware, where he spent his summers as a child and continued the tradition with his own children.
Throughout his adult life, Gene could be found playing softball on the Catlett Fireman’s team, coaching t-ball, leading boy scouts, and was an avid supporter of the Brandy Station Foundation. In his later years, with loving support from his son and daughter, Gene battled an aggressive form of dementia called Lewy Body Dementia.
He is greatly missed and will continue to be treasured for the life he lived and the multitude of people he inspired. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 9th at Nokesville Church of the Brethren, 13002 Fitzwater Dr, Nokesville, VA 20181. Masks are required.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Brandy Station Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.