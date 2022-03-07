Charles Edward Shepherd, III passed away, way too soon, on March 1, 2022, at the age of 74. Born on August 14, 1947, in Warrenton, Virginia, Charles was a proud and lifelong Warrentonian who embodied all that is right in the world and the authentic spirit of a small town. A true southern gentleman and objectively, the best dressed man in Warrenton, Charles could often be seen dapperly strolling down Main Street, ascending the steps of the post office, grabbing a meal (almost daily) with a friend at Frost Diner or enjoying a Turtle Sundae on a warm summer day at the Carousel. The Beatles and Elvis were among his favorite musicians but any song with a catchy rock-n-roll beat would do! In addition to being a music fanatic, he was passionate about trains and vintage cars. His prized Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was the cornerstone of the annual Warrenton Father’s Day car show…yes, he was the only owner and all the parts are still original!
Through the years, the Shepherd roots have grown wide and deep throughout Fauquier, and it would be hard to find a person in town whose life was not touched in a positive way by Charles. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Shepherd, Jr. and Frances Anderson Shepherd, he valued family and traditions, proudly sharing the rich Shepherd history with anyone who was interested. He loved holidays, especially Christmas, and was a regular at Grimsley’s Christmas Eve party. Granddaddy was the spirit and magic of Christmas to his grandchildren. He proudly carried the torch for the annual Shepherd’s eggnog party and was a steadfast guardian of the prized Shepherd family eggnog recipe. Yes, Charles, we promise to make eggnog this year and every year at Christmas…drip, drip, drip! He passionately instilled his love of the Outer Banks in his children and grandchildren during annual trips to OBX, often sharing family stories while making homemade ice cream on the porch of the beach house.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Cheryl Hanback Shepherd; two children including his namesake, Charles E. “Chap” (Sharon) Shepherd, IV; his daughter, Melissa “Missy” Pawlak; sister, Lynne Koval; nephew, Christian Koval and two great nieces, Makayla and Morgan Koval. Granddaddy leaves behind three adored grandchildren, Max (20) and Aidan (16) Pawlak and Charles E. “Quinn” Shepherd, V (11) to proudly carry on his legacy, traditions and impeccable sense of style.
Charles was well read and well educated. He graduated from Fauquier High School in 1965 and went on to study at Emory & Henry College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969. He had a full career at the Rappahannock-Rapidan Heath District where he was a friend, colleague, mentor and leader to so many and all around just a great guy! He retired as the Environmental Health Manager after 45
years of service. He formed life-long friendships along the way and remained active in High School reunions and committed to regular luncheons and meet-ups with the “boys.”
Constantly willing to help a friend or a stranger for that matter, his door was always open with a cold drink (or a glass of eggnog during Christmas) and some M&Ms at the ready for anyone who stopped by. He listened and would look you in eye when he talked, always walking you to the door with a wave and a smile as you drove away. He was kind, thoughtful, generous and selfless when it came to sharing his time and talents. He was patient, tolerant and optimistic. He could find the good in just about any situation and was always there to pick you up. He was the rock to so many and the glue that held so much together.
Charles will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his gentle laugh and mysterious smile hidden behind a meticulously polished mustache! May we never forget and always share with others what we loved most about Charles. Always remember to play in the puddles when life throws you a rainy day, and when we struggle to understand why Charles is gone, may we take a page from the Beatles and “Let it Be.”
Rest in peace our loyal Shepherd, until we meet again. We love you.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 10 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held on Friday, March 11 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
