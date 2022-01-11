Charles E. Kidwell, Sr.
Charles Edgar Kidwell, Sr., 91 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 at White Springs Senior Living, Warrenton.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1930 at Rectortown, VA a son of the late Charles Theodore Kidwell and Meta Frances Kirkpatrick Kidwell.
Mr. Kidwell served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for many years at the former Sanders Quarry in Warrenton as an Asphalt Superintendent and then worked as a truck driver. He was very active in Masonic organizations including Mt. Carmel Lodge #133, Haymarket Chapter #123 Order of the Eastern Star and the Kena Shrine.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Kidwell; his children, Dianne Hamilton, Deborah (Danny) Goodman, Charles (Ginger) Kidwell, David (Kathie) Kidwell, Karen (John) Mutchler and Franklin (Mack) Yarboro; four half-sisters, one half-brother; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where a Masonic service will begin at 7:30 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home with interment following at Marshall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Shriner’s Hospital or Oakdale Church at Vint Hill.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.