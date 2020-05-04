Charles Dennis McCottry, 72, of Arlington, VA, formerly of Warrenton, VA, passed April 27, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1948.
Charles is survived by a sister, Gloria M. Johnson of Falls Church, VA; and a brother, Robert L. Walker of Warrenton, VA.
A private graveside service was held at Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.