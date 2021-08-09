Charles Carter Mackall, "Carter," 52 of The Plains, VA, died August 5, 2021, at home on his beloved family farm Selby of complications from colorectal cancer. Carter was born December 20, 1968 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Alexandria, VA, where he attended St. Stevens School, and then graduated from the University of Montana. Carter had a lifelong interest in nature and conservation and was an avid metal detector and student of history and historical artifacts. For a time, he lived on Rock Creek in western Montana and in Alaska's wilderness in a self-built log cabin. He loved and lived for the adventure promised in the wild untamed spaces of America. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Mimi Mackall of The Plains, VA, and his brother John Mackall, sister-in-law Karen Mackall, nephew David and niece Katherine of Arlington, VA, as well as by his devoted dog "Trouble." The graveside service will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A donation may be made in Carter's name to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccall5iance.org) or to The Clifton Institute in Warrenton (cliftoninstitute.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.