Charles Boston Wines, age 80, a resident of Warrenton, Virginia passed away at Inova Fairfax Hospital Falls Church on September 10, 2019.He was a retired Bricklayer and had worked with many years of experience. Charles loved Thoroughbred Horses and owned them for a period of time racing them to capture champion status at races. Mr. Wines honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Cold War Era. He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence Boston Wines and Erva Louise Bragg Wines; two brothers, Hoarce Wines and Herbert Wines; and recently his wife, Shirley T. Wines. He is survived by his four children, a daughter Charlene Moore (Gerry) of Casanova, VA, a son Chuck, Charles B. Wines, Jr. of Warrenton, VA, a daughter, Shelby Borghi (Mike) of Marshall, VA and Donna Norris of Casanova, VA; Two sisters, Joyce Hardy of Culpeper, VA and Gladys Dick of Culpeper, VA; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A visitation will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10-11am at Moser Funeral Home and a service following at 11:00am. A shelter service will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA (new section) at 1:00pm. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome
