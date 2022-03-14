Charles B. Fitzwater Jr., 93, of Nokesville died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his home.
Born in Manassas to the late Charles B. Fitzwater, Sr. and Louise Allen Fitzwater. He is also preceded in death by his wife Gloria Leonard Fitzwater; a son, Charles B. Fitzwater III a brother, Harry Fitzwater and sister Jean Whetzel.
He worked for TWA Airlines at Dulles International Airport for many years where he later retired. He was a huge baseball fan of the New York Yankees and loved trout fishing and quail hunting.
He is survived by two sons, Tod Fitzwater and Dale Fitzwater; a daughter, Gloria Jean (Sam) Fitzwater; three grandchildren, Chance Alan Fitzwater, Cody Michael Fitzwater and William James Stepp.
The family will receive friends Friday March 18, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday March 19, 2022 at Nokesville United Methodist Church, 12550 Aden Rd., Nokesville, VA 20181 starting at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Lon Anthony officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Dale Baptist Church Cemetery, 9532 Auburn Road, Nokesville.
