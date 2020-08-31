ROCKY MOUNT - Charles B. "Chuck" Pitcher, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by his three daughters. Born in Flushing, NY on February 4, 1935, and raised in Arlington, VA, he was the son of the late Bernard Marley Pitcher and Ruth Henderson Pitcher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Edith Shaffer Pitcher; and son, Mark Charles Pitcher.
Chuck was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, where he met his wife of 58 years through a Wesley Fellowship mixer with Goucher College, where she attended. After their marriage, Chuck and Audrey settled in Arlington, VA, where they raised their four children and where he spent his career as an economist with the U.S. Department of Commerce, also earning a Certificate in Management from Harvard Business School.
Chuck was a life-long active member of the United Methodist Church. He served on many leadership committees, and as a dedicated children's Sunday School teacher for over thirty years. In retirement, Chuck and Audrey moved to Warrenton, VA, where Chuck worked as a docent at the Old Jail Museum, and as a volunteer at the local hospital. Chuck will be most remembered for his kindness and his sense of humor, but also for a keen sense of justice, which he passed on to his daughters and granddaughters.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Cara Pitcher Pruett and husband, Wayne; Joy Pitcher; and Wendy Pitcher Wilson and husband, Tim; his grandchildren, Morgan Pruett, Kelsey Howell and husband, David; Callie Wilson and Abby Wilson; his dog, Rocky, and his grand-dogs, Issie, Satchmo, and Phoebe.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Music Ministry of First United Methodist Church, 100 Green Street, NE, Wilson, NC 27893 or to Friends of Rocky Mount Animals, PO Box 8766, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
