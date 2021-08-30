Charles Ashby Frazier , 81, of Warrenton died Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 24, 1940 in Remington, VA to the late Byrd Deering Frazier and Pearl Bennett Frazier.
He worked in the trucking business all his life.
He was the owner- operator of Milk and water hauling company and I.J. and E.W. Long Inc. from 2000-2005.
Charles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Long Frazier; two brothers Eugene (Peggy) Frazier and William Frazier.
He was member of Midland Church of the Brethren.
A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 10434 Old Carolina Rd, Midland, VA, 22728.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Midland Church of the Brethren, or Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
