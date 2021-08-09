Charles Alexander Bay, Jr., known as Alex Bay, died suddenly on July 31, 2021 at his home near Marshall, from natural causes.
Bay was born in Seville, Spain, October 31, 1937. After service as an officer in the US Navy, he had a long career with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC ).
Bay was a life-long artist, naturalist, animal lover and supporter of human rights. He was a friend to many, known for his great sense of humor.
His sculptures, videos, painting, and writing explored the pain of beauty of life. They surely will continue to fill many people with the incredible joy and love he felt for life. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Alexander Bay, Sr. and Opal Bay.
Alex is survived by his wife of 25 years, artist Welles Grey Bay of Marshall, daughter Sarah Bay Wiley of Falls Church, three granddaughters (Daisy, Cecelia, and Sally Wiley) and a sister, Cecelia Otto, of Union, Connecticut.
In accordance with Bay’s wishes, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please remember him when you feel joy outside in nature and by helping support human rights, the arts, and the welfare of animals. The family requests privacy at this time of mourning.
“Long live the beauty that comes down and through and onto all of us.” Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
