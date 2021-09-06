Chaplain Martin Steinberg entered the presence of the Lord on June 18, 2021 at the age of 101. He was born on March 12, 1920 at Belle Plane, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of 13 children in the Steinberg family.
At age 21 he enlisted in the Navy and was the official photographer onboard the USS New Mexico gunship during World War II. He was President Truman’s personal photographer for a short while. He photographed the nuclear bomb testing at Bikini Atoll, and as always he developed his own photographs in his darkroom. During the war, he got involved with Bible Studies with the Navigators and led his first convert to the Lord.
Martin and his wife Grace were married in 1948. He used the GI bill to go to Bob Jones University, and he started working in jail ministry at that time. Then, he moved his family to CA to work for Moody Bible Institute Picture division. He also was a private contractor for Walt Disney. He built a contraption to take individual sheets of artwork and put them together to produce film strips. He did the work putting Disney’s Jiminy Cricket onto film. There are many other exciting exploits with his photography including filming the Lockheed experiments with a booster rocket for the moon launch and even a stint in Iran. Photography was his profession and jail ministry was his side ministry, but not for long.
At the age of 50, Chaplain Steinberg moved to Virginia and was commended to the Lord’s work full time. He founded the Tri-County Jail Ministry. He worked tirelessly for 45+ years as a Chaplain in Fauquier, Prince William, Loudon, Culpeper, and Orange area jails. He would go cell block to cell block with his flannelgraph teaching and discipling inmates. He ministered in juvenile detention centers, women’s detention centers, and men’s correctional facilities. In addition to his jail ministry, he taught children’s chapel services in four different Christian Schools and spoke at area churches on Sundays.
Martin moved to an independent living facility in Alabama several years ago. While at Homestead Village, he continued preaching once a week. When the Covid lockdowns happened, Martin was preaching 3 times a week, and he was even preaching to the hospital staff the day he went to be with the Lord.
Martin is predeceased by his wife of 44 years Grace, his daughter Eileen, and his grandson Carrie Baron. Martin is survived by 2 sons, Charlie, and Fred and his wife Alma. He is survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friend Turner Ashby.
A graveside service will be held on September 17th at 11AM at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Avenue, Culpeper, VA. Following the service there will be a time for sharing memories and a reception at Nokesville Gospel Chapel, 12809 Fitzwater Dr., Nokesville, VA 20181. All are welcome.
