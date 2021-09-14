Celia Nadine Smith Teates

was born on July 21, 1937, in Washington, DC to the late Watkins and Henry Smith. She departed this life on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at home after several months of health issues, with her Daughter (Kathy Carter) and Son in law (Rick Carter ) in Bradenton, Florida. She was married to Bryan W. Teates, Jr. (previously deceased). Her favorite things to do were always reading, watching old Tv shows, playing the piano/organ, listening to music, visiting/writing/calling her friends. In later years she also loved going on “ride walks”, being outside in the breeze and occasionally hearing the birds. She grew up and went to school in Bealeton, Virginia. In her later years she enjoyed working and or volunteering at libraries. She is survived by her Children, daughter, Kathryn (Kathy) Carter , sons, Bryan Lee and Randolph Bennett Teates; grandchildren, Shannon Marie Teates Coggin, Brandon Lee Teates, Nicholas Bennett Teates, Joshua Alexander Teates and great grand children; Hunter Nicholas Coggin, Daxton Lee Coggin, Abigail Marie Coggin, Ashdon Lee Teates , Zaiden Evan Teates, Reagan Aeryn Teates (prev dec), Roanin Blaine Teates, Declan Arthur Teates, Cullen Hosli Teates. A small grave side service will be held on Saturday October 2nd 2021at 3 pm at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
