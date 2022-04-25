Cedrick (Rick) Lee Holloman, 87, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on
April 18, 2022, in Haymarket, Virginia. He was born on November 24,
1934, in Kenly, North Carolina to the late Henry McCoy and Smithie Hamm
Holloman.
Rick is survived by his wife, Janie Keys Holloman; his children, George
Holloman (Bonnie) of Illinois and Steve Holloman (Sandra) of Nokesville,
VA; his sisters, Gail Eason (Jarmon) and Betsy Corbett (Clayton); and
his six grandchildren, Carly Holloman, Jesse Holloman, Shawn Turner,
Scott Lambert, Kacy Benson, and Greg Dingus.
In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his son, Ricky
Holloman and his daughter, Brenda Sue Lambert. A graveside service
will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Fairview
Cemetery, Culpeper, VA.
Rick was the former owner of Rick’s Auto Body in Warrenton, VA and in
his retirement years he enjoyed restoring classic cars.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
