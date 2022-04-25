Cedrick (Rick) Lee Holloman

Cedrick (Rick) Lee Holloman, 87, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on

April 18, 2022, in Haymarket, Virginia.  He was born on November 24,

1934, in Kenly, North Carolina to the late Henry McCoy and Smithie Hamm

Holloman.

Rick is survived by his wife, Janie Keys Holloman; his children, George

Holloman (Bonnie) of Illinois and Steve Holloman (Sandra) of Nokesville,

VA; his sisters, Gail Eason (Jarmon) and Betsy Corbett (Clayton); and

his six grandchildren, Carly Holloman, Jesse Holloman, Shawn Turner,

Scott Lambert, Kacy Benson, and Greg Dingus.

In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his son, Ricky

Holloman and his daughter, Brenda Sue Lambert.   A graveside service

will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Fairview

Cemetery, Culpeper, VA.

Rick was the former owner of Rick’s Auto Body in Warrenton, VA and in

his retirement years he enjoyed restoring classic cars.

