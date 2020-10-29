Cathy Lynn Rodgers, 57, of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 20, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after a short illness. Cathy was born on September 13, 1963 in Union, WV to Sidney and Bonnie Rodgers. She was preceded in death by her Father Sid Rodgers, paternal Grandparents Charles and Vera Rodgers, maternal Grandfather Wilbur Vance and Uncle William J. (Joe) Rodgers. Survivors include her Mother, Bonnie (Vance) Rodgers of Warrenton, VA, Brother, Michael P. (Spike) Rodgers of Marlinton, WV, Sisters, Lesa Rodgers of Bealeton, VA, Victoria (Tory) Rodgers of Warrenton, VA, Amy Rodgers of Gainesville, VA and maternal Grandmother, Margarete Vance of White Sulphur Springs, WV. Surviving also are Uncles, Charles (Ed) Rodgers of Oneonta, NY, Steve (Reta) Rodgers and Don (Carole) Rodgers of Warrenton, VA, Kenneth (Linda) Vance of Richmond, VA, Roger (Pete) (Donna) Vance and Loxley (Lucky) (Linda) Vance of Caldwell, WV. Aunts, Charlotte Vance of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Kate Rodgers of Warrenton, VA and Jayne (Darin) Kirby of Rixeyville, VA. Nephews, Brandon (Samantha) Budd, Cody Budd, Riley McCauley, Jack and Nicholas Lamary. Nieces, Krystle and Chelsea Rodgers, Lindsey (Justin) Johnson and Mckenzie McCauley. Cathy always made sure the “goodie basket” was filled for her seven Great Nephews, Hunter Rodgers, Colten, Preston and Waylon Budd and Bryce, Blake and Brantley Johnson. Left behind to also mourn her loss are a host of cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Life to honor Cathy will be held on November 7, 2020. Interment will be private at Bright View Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.