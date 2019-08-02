Catherine Scoblick Griffin, age 92, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully at Heritage Village in Gainesville, VA on Saturday, July 27th, 2019. She was born in Scranton, PA on February 19th, 1927, daughter of the late John & Filomena Scoblick.
Catherine graduated from The College of New Rochelle and shortly after met and married her husband Alfred Charles Griffin upon his graduation from West Point Military Academy. After serving in the military they settled down in Arlington Virginia and her husband graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry.
Catherine and her devoted husband raised their four children in Falls Church, VA. Catherine was very involved with her church as well as Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels. She went on to get her real estate license and worked in the field for many years.
After her husband passed away in 1989, Catherine made it her mission to establish the Arlington Healing Ministry, along with Father Tuck Grinnell and countless other volunteers. The Ministry has helped those in need for over 29 years. Catherine served as Administrator of the Ministry for over 25 years. She lived a life of selflessness and service.
Catherine is survived by three children, Karen Flikeid & her husband Robert of Warrenton, VA, Dr. Alfred C. Griffin, Jr. of Marshall, VA and Dr. William T. Griffin & his wife, Linda of Newport News, VA; nine grandchildren, Dr. Alfred C. Griffin, III, Robert C. Griffin, Sallie Griffin Salley, Katie Griffin ClarkWilliam Thomas Griffin, Christian Jarrell Griffin, Connor Griffin, Caroline Grace Flikeid and Davis Christian Flikeid; and three great grandchildren, Barrett, Lucy and Tristan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Alfred C. Griffin, Sr., son, Christian J. Griffin; and four siblings.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 6:30 pm, at St. John the Evangelist catholic church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA. She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arlington Healing Ministry, 42259 Fording Branch Ct. Leesburg, VA 20176
