Catherine Moses Robinson, age 66, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at her home in Warrenton, VA. She was born on April 16th, 1956 in Sumter, SC, daughter of Lillie Mae Moses and the late, Benjamin Moses.
Catherine was born in Sumter, SC and attended Sumter High school prior to attending college at Sumter Tech. Catherine always loved fashion, so it was only natural that she became a model as well as doing commercials for several car dealerships in SC. Her work career started at Fort Jackson, SC as a Supply Specialist where she rose to become Division Chief in less than three years. In 1986 she moved to Virginia with her soon to be husband Charles and continued her career as a Logistician specializing in fuels. Several years later in 1993, Catherine decided to leave government and become an entrepreneur starting her own Image Consulting business, which she managed for over 12 years. In 2009, Catherine lived out a lifelong dream of starting Resurrection Dignity, Inc, a Non-Profit organization dedicated to helping battered and abused women get their lives back. Her organizations efforts helped to financially educate, provide shelter, repair vehicles and numerous other needs of families. Despite many setbacks, Catherine continued to manage RD and help those in need until 2018 when her health declined to the point where she could no longer work.
In addition to her mother, Lillie Mae Moses of Sumter, SC, Catherine is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles Robinson of Warrenton, VA; five daughters, April Johnson of Stafford, VA, Cassandra Anderson & her husband, Charles of Pearland, TX, Sherita Johnson & her husband, Tracy of Chesterfield, VA, Adrienne Robinson of Snellville, GA and Chauntee Hosselkaus & her husband, Ted of Spearfish, SD; three brothers, Benjamin Moses, Jr. & his wife, Margaret of Aiken, SC, Malcolm Moses & his wife, Sylvia of Columbia, SC and Mark Moses & his wife, Felicia of, AL; 14 grandchildren, Devyn Hester ,(Alex) Darius Mickel, Darien Bradley, Teejae Johnson, Trayce Johnson, Mahkenzie McLaughlin, Camryn Bland, Chandlyr Johnson, Malakhai Bland, Lillie Dickens, Christian Dickens, Quincy Dickens, London Carson, Laila Kennerly, Maggie Hosselkaus; and 3 great grandchildren, Elijah, Ny’lah and Robin.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, 4 pm, at Moser funeral home chapel, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA followed by a celebration at Fauquier Springs Country Club, 9236 Tournament Dr. Warrenton, VA 20186
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier Family Shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
