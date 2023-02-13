Catherine M. Stevens

Catherine “Cathy” Margaret Wince Stevens, 66, of Fort Long in Page County, passed away at her home on February 8, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1956, in Warrenton and was a daughter of the late Howard “Dooley” Grimsley Wince Sr. and Leah Margaret Wince. Cathy had a joyous spirit and an infectious smile. All who came into her presence experienced her gentle kindness and laughter. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord.
Cathy enjoyed a loving marriage of more than 26 years with her husband, William “Bill” Arthur Stevens, whom she married on Oct. 25, 1996.
She was a graduate of Fauquier High School. She worked mostly in accounting. First at the former Jefferson Savings and Loan, then she was employed at Fauquier Hospital, both in Warrenton. Most recently, she worked at Andersen Corporation in Luray, VA.
She enjoyed caring for their little piece of heaven here on earth. Cathy and Bill loved to travel to places like the Caribbean and Maine. They also enjoyed kayaking and fishing on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River that flows across the back of their property. She loved seafood, especially lobster.
In addition to her husband, Cathy is survived by three brothers, Clyde Dooley Wince (spouse Glenda), Larry James Wince (spouse Antoinette), and Howard “Snookie” Grimsley Wince II (spouse Robin); several nieces and nephews, Tatyana Barrera (spouse Carlos and their children Ariel and Abram), Constance “Connie” Lanning (children Paige and Michael), Bonnie Wince (children Vincent Sharikas and Jacob Sharikas), Jessica Wince, and Howard “Bucky” Wince III (spouse Sophie and their children Howard Wince IV and Oliver); two aunts, Norma Jean Peterson and Nancy Ann Clark; two daughters, Terri Lee Clark (spouse J.T.) and Tammy Migliaccio (spouse Joe); five grandchildren, Justin McClure (spouse Christine), Jordan Nallen (spouse Michael), Caitlin Clark, Whitney Johnson (spouse Chris), and Ayden Migliacco; and three great-grandchildren, Margot Nallen, Arthur Nallen and soon-to-arrive Byrdie Johnson. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Eppa Wince. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, February 11, at the Bradley Funeral Home by her son-in-law, Minister J.T. Clark of House of Purpose and My Brothers’ Crossing Ministries in Bassett, VA. A repast will be offered at and provided by Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley, VA immediately following the service.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the SPCA.
For Online condolences See http://www.thebradleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Catherine-Stevens
