Catherine Lorine Pickett Gough Gallery, 84 of Amissville died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Novant Prince William Hospital.
Catherine worked as a waitress at Frost Diner and Howard Johnsons for many years and later worked as a cashier at Food Lion until her retirement.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Daniel V. Gallery III; her daughter, Verilyn Teresa Gough and companion William Douglas Stringfellow of Amissville; her son, James David Gough and wife Edna of Louisa; one stepson, Daniel V. Gallery IV of Delaware; a stepdaughter, Patricia A. Garnhart of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas Pickett and Beulah Pickett Lawrence; her daughter, Phyllis Lorine Gough; a son, Barry Lee Gough and a brother, William Pickett.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton on Friday August 2, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday August 3 at 11 :00 a.m. with burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Jeffersonton.
