Catherine Elizabeth Lacy-Doores, 89, of Warrenton, VA, passed July 1, 2020.
She was born on August 25, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Doores, Sr. and two sons: Donald and Cornell Lacy.
Catherine is survived by sister, Elsie A. Brown of Warrenton, VA; four grandsons: Todd and Chase Lacy both of Warrenton, VA, Sean P. Lacy of Woodbridge, VA; and David Lacy; of Mobile, AL; two granddaughters: Linneka Greene and Koreska Minifield both of Warrenton, VA; and a daughter in Law, Kristy Lacy of Warrenton, VA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 am, at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.