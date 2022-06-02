Catherine “Cathy” O’Malley, age 78, died at her home in Warrenton, Virginia on May 26th 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, Mamo, sister, daughter and friend. Cathy was born in Trabane, Lettermore, Co. Galway, Ireland as one of ten children. She emigrated to the United States in 1960. She married her beloved husband in Boston, Massachusetts in 1968. They moved to Virginia and raised their seven children in the Warrenton area. She is survived by her husband, Michael O’Malley; Kevin, Karen, Aidan and Sean O’Malley; Kerry, Nick, and Ronan Ames; Michelle, Ben, Liam and Nora Hausmann; Ann, Bill, Billy, Henry, and Brenna Holtz; Kathleen, Howie, James, Bridget, Cole Baker; Marcus, Sarah, Dailey, Cian, and Ava O’Malley; Mary, Jason, Declan, Finn, and Morgan O’Gray. She is also survived by sisters Norah Hunter and Brid Curran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute (CRI). Memorial services were held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Monday May 30th 2022 at 11:30am. Online Condolences at:moserfuneralhome.com
