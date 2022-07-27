Catherine Bailey Cox of Warrenton, VA went home to be with Lord on July 23,2022. She was pre-deceased by her husband Bill, her son Gary, her sister Barbara Hurst, and her brother Charles Ernest Bailey.
Catherine was born on September 14, 1931, in Fairfax, Va. She is survived by her children; Karen M. Tallant (John), Andrea L. Brooks (Paul), William G. Cox III (Tyna). She is also survived by her sisters; Shirley B. Price and Joyce A. Smith and a brother Howard W. Bailey.
She was the very proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. They brought her much laughter, joy, and comfort through the years.
Catherine was an active member of Warrenton Presbyterian church. The Church honored her by establishing a scholarship fund in her name for the Warrenton Presbyterian School.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Warrenton Presbyterian church, 91 Main St., Warrenton, VA at 11 am on Friday, July 29th, 2022, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Warrenton Presbyterian School, Catherine Cox Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
