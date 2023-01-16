Casper “Cap” Ray Whetzel of Midland, VA, formerly of Brentsville, VA passed away January 11, 2023 in Fauquier County. Born November 17, 1935 in Brentsville to Jesse James Whetzel and Tracie Irene Spitzer Whetzel.
Cap worked in grocery stores and was also a superintendent for Prince William schools.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Green of Midland VA, Tammie Coe of Phoenix, AZ and Stepson, Jimmy Knupp of Manassas VA.
In addition to his parents, his wife Patty Whetzel precedes him in death.
The family will receive friends at Brentsville Presbyterian Church, 12305 Bristow Road, Brentsville, VA for one hour prior to service time. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be held privately in Valley View Cemetery, 12677 Valley View Drive, Nokesville, VA.
Fond memories of Casper and condolences may be offered to the Whetzel family through clore-english.com. The Whetzel family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.