Mr. Carroll M. Kirk, 76 of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday July 29, 2021 at Johnston-Willis Medical Center, Richmond surrounded by his loving family.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Turner and Lucille Kirk.
He served in the United States Air Force for several years and later worked as a store Manager for Roberts Oxygen company. He was a member of the American Legion Post #72 and the Moose Lodge #1695 both of Warrenton.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy; three children, Jenna Vito (Robert) of Midlothian, Matthew Kirk of Fredericksburg and Sonya Jacobs (Lee) of Remington; a brother, Franklin “Cotton” Kirk (Carla) of Front Royal; a sister, Grace Kirk Huffman of Greenville, VA; three granddaughters, Clara, Kennedy and Brittany and numerous nieces, nephew and extended family.
Services will be private at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to Mr. Kirk’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.