Carroll Edward Gregg, Sr. 87 of Marshall, VA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 10, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1935 in The Plains, VA. He was the oldest child of the late Carroll and Mary Edwards Gregg. Mr. Gregg had a varied working career, beginning as owner/operator of a Sinclair Gas Station in Warrenton where he was also a master mechanic. He then transitioned to construction and worked for 17 years with Wills & Van Metre as a project superintendent. 1976, he began his own construction companies to include Colonial Drywall and Builders, Colonial Plumbing and Gregg Construction where he designed, built and remodeled many homes in Fauquier and other surrounding counties. He made a final transition in the 90s and worked as a farm manager at Chestnut Oak Farm and Valhalla Farm in Hume, Va and Vernon Mills Farm in Marshall, Va. He took such pride in his work. He also served for nine years with the Virginia National Guard. Mr. Gregg was an avid trout fisherman. He enjoyed many family vacations to Montana, Wyoming and Idaho fishing the Galitan, Yellowstone and Madison rivers. He was the hardest working man and loved his family beyond belief. He never met a stranger and if you were lucky enough to know him, you always had a friend!! Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Doris J. Gregg; his children, Carroll E. “Tootie” Gregg, Jr., James A. “Jimbo” (Dana) Gregg, Sr., Robin (Larry) Wilds and Timothy W. “Gimpy” (Terri) Gregg; a sister, Joan (Jimmy) Edwards and a brother Richard (Nancy) Gregg; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Eleanor T. Campbell, and two brothers Thomas B. Gregg and Harland H. Gregg. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 16 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Orlean Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Orlean Fire House.
