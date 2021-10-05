Carrie Lynne Dombroff
May 1, 1979 – October 5, 2001
Carrie went to join those of the family who have preceded her in heaven on October 5, 2021 following a courageous decade-long battle against cancer.
Born at Fairfax Hospital on May 1st, 1979, she joined her family in their move to Warrenton in January 1990. Carrie attended Liberty High School in Bealeton, graduating in 1998 as part of the first class to go through the school from 9ththrough 12th grades. While there she lettered in three sports (softball, field hockey and soccer).
She attended East Carolina University, earning a BA in Commercial Interior Design and spent her working career helping to design new office spaces for numerous firms and oversee relocations of companies from one building to another.
She resided in Chantilly for more than ten years before finally returning to Warrenton along with her son Gabriel and beloved dog Zeus. In addition to her son, she leaves behind -- to mourn but also to celebrate a life well-lived -- her parents Jeff and Susan, her brother Brian (Tiffani) of Culpeper and scores of other family members and friends. A celebration of Carrie’s life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.