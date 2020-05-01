Carolyn Yelton Pittman, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Capital Caring Adler Center hospice facility in Aldie, VA following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert C. Pittman of Manassas, VA. They shared over 54 years of marriage and had three children and six grandchildren together.
Born in Marion, NC, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Rayburn and Laura Phillips Yelton. She graduated from Bowman High School in Bakersville, NC, and received a BA in Fine Arts from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, where she was a member of the dance team.
For many years, Carolyn served as a substitute teacher for Prince William County elementary schools, and for more than 30 years she worked tirelessly as a successful realtor with both Shannon & Luchs and Weichert Realtors. Carolyn was an accomplished artist and will be remembered for her selfless love and dedication to her children and grandchildren, her quick wit, her love of nature, the beach, the Washington Redskins and watching golf on TV.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Robert C. Pittman; son Brian Pittman, wife Jennifer and their sons Mitchell and Connor of Ashburn VA; daughter Susan Luce, husband Joseph and their sons Riley and Cole of Great Falls, VA; daughter Amelia Trout, husband David and their sons Liam and Cameron of Leesburg, VA; and sister Sylvia Yelton Kaneko of Boston, MA.
Due to the current mandated restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date once it is deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation: 1355 Peachtree Steer, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.