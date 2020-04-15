Carolyn R. “Bunny” Burkett
Carolyn Ruth “Bunny” Burkett, 74 of Spotsylvania, VA passed away on April 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 29, 1945 at Franklin, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin, Annabelle, and Coolie.
Bunny was a Professional Drag Racer from 1965 until her death. She had been Vice-President for Southern Office Supply and had been a proprietor of an auto transmission business.
She is survived by her husband, Mo Burkett; her daughters and their husbands, Sherri and Steve Fishel and Julie Burkett and John Church; her godchildren, Jenny Smith and Gary “Little Bear” Pritchett; her sisters, Frankie Church, Nancy Bridge and Karen Sue Fisher; grandchildren, Robert Helms, III and Cheyenne Smith; and five great grandchildren, Mason, Romi, Ryder, Blake, and Claire.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled later.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Drag Racing Association of Women (www.drawfasthelp.org). Go to the URL and click “Donate”.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.