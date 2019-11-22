Carolyn Lee Olson, 73 of Jeffersonton, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Carolyn worked for over 30 years as a school teacher in Fauquier County, having taught at North West Elementary and Coleman Elementary schools.
She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland College Park and her Masters in Education from George Mason University. A loving and caring person, Carolyn loved her home and gardening with her “husband” Roger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Jack Olson and her son, Prescott Olson.
Carolyn leaves behind her loving partner/”husband” of 20 years, Roger L. Boettcher; her daughter, Wendy Olson of Culpeper; a sister, Judith Oarr of College Park, MD; a brother, Richard Turpin and wife, Drue of Bowie, MD and a granddaughter, Roya Dadvar of Culpeper.
A life celebration will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton) at 6:00 pm.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take form of donations to your local SPCA organization.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at moserfuneralhome.com.
