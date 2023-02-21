Carolyn Grace McDowell, 80, of Burke, VA passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on February 13, 2023, at her daughters’ residence. She was born March 11, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to the late Harry G Forsythe and Laura Isabelle Forsythe.
She had energy like a child who loved life and her family. She was a trained Dental Assistant in the Army stationed at Ft. Meade, MD where she met her husband. They married on February 14, 1964. Carolyn went into Food Management and was a manager at Roy Rogers for 20 years. She was a force of strength and had a huge heart. She cared for her ill husband, William Moore McDowell, for 17 years until his passing on November 16, 2006. During this time, she also cared for her mother, Laura “Izzy” and sister Anna. Carolyn’s favorite pastimes were shopping, eating, bowling, and spending time with her family.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Jamie N. McDowell and husband, Michael L. Meehan of Warrenton, VA, Gordon S. McDowell and wife, Dona McDowell of Springfield, VA, and Christopher T. McDowell and wife, Tammy McDowell of Kernersville, NC; Grandchildren, Nicholas C.M. Szymanski of Warrenton, VA, Brittany McDowell, Alyssa O’Hara, Zachary McDowell, Matthew McDowell all of North Carolina, Jordan and Taylor McDowell of Springfield, VA and Dylan McDowell of Virginia; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, William Moore McDowell; one grandson, Cody McDowell; and siblings, Anna Marie Forsythe, Frank Forsythe, Melvin Forsythe, Lee Roy Forsythe, Joe Forsythe, Junior Forsythe, James Forsythe, John Forsythe, and Charles Forsythe.
