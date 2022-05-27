Caroline Peet Johnston, 91 of Wellington, Florida died peacefully at her home on May 15, 2022. She was born June 11, 1930, the daughter of William Fellows Peet and Caroline Scotten Peet of St. Paul, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 61 years, Ralph Stuart Johnston. She is survived by her son Scott W. Johnston of Marshall, VA, daughter Caroline J. Keefe of Wilton, NH, her beloved Border Terrier, Charlie, and many cousins. She graduated from Summit School/Saint Paul Academy; Saint Paul, MN. class of 1948 then went on to graduate from Carlton College with a Master’s degree in Cultural Anthropology. She spent her life dedicated to family, friends, animals and flowers. She treasured her years at Stonehall Farm in Middleburg, VA where she and Stuart raised Thoroughbred race horses and enjoyed Fox Hunting. She always had a zest for life while enjoying horseback riding, tennis, golf, deep sea fishing, skiing, watching polo and football. At her request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Children’s Home Society of Palm Beach, Fl., A Nurses Registry Inc. Of West Palm Beach, FL., Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach, FL. Or a favorite animal rescue fund. “All is well” You are truly missed
