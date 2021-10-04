Caroline B. Cronan, age 94, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021. Caroline was born February 19, 1927, in Concord, Massachusetts to Everett William and Eva Leslie (Sanborn) Bowker. Caroline moved to Maryland to live with her sister Elinor and her family shortly after completing her schooling at Bryant and Stratton Commercial School in Boston. She met and fell in love with Gerald L. Cronan (Jerry) where they both worked at General Electric in Washington D.C., spending their lunch breaks talking instead of eating. Jerry’s older sister Angela, who also worked there at GE, was responsible for introducing them. They were married on April 17, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia. They raised four children in the course of moving from Virginia to New Jersey and later to Maryland before returning to Virginia and taught them that it is more important to be respected than to be liked.
Caroline was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed conversation and talking about her younger years. She liked to laugh, shop, and play games; cards, Chinese checkers and Farkle; and typically busied herself, particularly in the earlier years, with sewing and crochet.
Caroline is survived by daughter, Loretta Warner and husband, Jack; sons, Ron and wife, Kerry; Rick and his partner John; and Rob and wife, Laurie; grandchildren Ben Arnette, Wayne Cronan, Pam Arroyo, Kira Glass, Dian Beatty, Megan and Katie Cronan; great-grandchildren Lilian and Pascal Arnette, Ryan Jeanes, Ethan Cronan, A.J. and Sophia Arroyo, and Wesley, Bryce, and Blair Glass. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Frank, Elinor, and Alden. We will miss her.
