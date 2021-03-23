Carol T. Comisarow, aged 92, peacefully entered her final rest on February 23, 2021 at her residence in Winchester Virginia.
Carol was born and raised in Hart, Michigan. Carol helped her father at the hardware store; attended business school; took her business skills to Washington DC—where she worked for the U.S. Government and met her husband, Paul; and moved with their three daughters according to Paul’s work assignments (in VA, PA NJ, and MD).
Carol and Paul retired to Warrenton, Virginia—where they hosted many family visits, enjoyed nature, gardened, and participated in community, state, and national activities. They enjoyed travel to visit family and friends--and National Parks, historic sites, and other places of interest. They were active with Warrenton Presbyterian Church, until moving to a retirement community.
Carol’s life was characterized by community service activities that are too many to list—including school PTA; decades of election day support; and life-long church activities, service projects, and choirs. During her later years, Carol participated in Virginia Museum; community boards; various AARP projects; and more. Among AARP activities, Carol was asked to join with the National Legislative Council to advocate to Congress for legislation and policy positions on behalf of age 50+ citizens.
Carol’s family recalls her many interests—including family history reaching back to early settlement, revolutionary war, and pioneer times. Carol enjoyed creating art of many kinds. Her family recalls her adventurous and excellent cooking skills—including to make jams and bake pies in the ways of her mother and grandmothers, and to try cooking traditions from around the world. A meal in Carol’s home was a special occasion; and her contributions were enjoyed at many church and community pot luck events.
Carol is survived by three daughters: Kathryn; Carol A. (Robert Solomonic); and Elizabeth (Robert Taylor); grandson Joshua; sister Judy; brother-in-law Peter (Marilyn); numerous nieces and nephews, and a few high school friends. Her husband Paul predeceased her, as did daughter Paula (at age 2), two sisters (Marion and Kathryn), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Carol will be laid to rest in Hart Cemetery. Plans for a service to celebrate her life are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.