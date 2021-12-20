Carol Linda (Laurenty) Monroe, age 78 passed away on December 18, 2021 at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
She was born on February 13, 1943 in Schenectady, NY to the late John Ernest Laurenty and Dorothy (Phillips) Laurenty.
Carol will be joining her pre-deceased husband John James Monroe, Jr. whom she married on April 18, 1964 and her granddaughter Mariah Andrews in Heaven.
Carol grew up in Scotia New York and was a graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School. Carol had lived in Blacksburg, Virginia; Houston, Texas and Nokesville, Virginia. She had a passion for horses and owned and cared for many over her lifetime. Carol is survived by one daughter, Maria Andrews and two grandsons, Marcus and Justin Andrews; three brothers, David A. Laurenty, Chris Laurenty, and Kevin Laurenty.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers, donations or cards to: Maria Andrews and the grandchildren at 2121 W 28th Ct, Panama City, Florida 32405
