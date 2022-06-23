Carol Jeanne Webb, born to William and Ethel Wurch on November 6, 1937, left her worldly body on June 17, 2022, to return to her loving husband Edward Mason Webb, deceased October 30, 1989.
Carol was a formidable force of love and protection to her four children: Linda Webb (Michael Rosanbalm), David Webb (Joyce), Patricia Hamby (Brett), and Bryan Webb (Katie). She leaves behind nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, along with countless other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 30 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on July 1 at Broad Run Baptist Church at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
