On Thursday, February 3rd, Carol Jean Gilliam was called by her heavenly Father to become a member of his choir of angels, following a long struggle with progressive dementia. Carol was born in Great Falls, MT on August 26, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank; daughter, Kelly Dotson (Ron); and granddaughters, Emily and Erin Hogge--all of Warrenton; son, Frank Bradley (Brad) and wife, Anne-Marie; and granddaughter, Elise-- all of Charlotte, NC; and grandson Brady of Brooklyn, NY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Evanko, and brother, David—all residents of Great Falls, MT.
Carol was an Army wife and registered nurse with a special love for church music. She was a gifted organist, pianist, vocalist, and choir director—pursuits which were her lifelong hobbies, and skills which she generously contributed to Lutheran churches in communities and military chapels wherever her husband was assigned. She also applied her nursing knowledge and experience in community and military hospitals in varied health positions as well.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was loved by her family. She and husband Frank moved to Warrenton in 1999 to watch their grandchildren’s’ lives unfold.
A special thanks from the family on Carol’s behalf to Legacy Ridge Memory Care in Gainesville, VA and Capital Caring Health Hospice Care and the many staff members caring for Carol in the final months of her life.
A service of celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church on Friday, February 11th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church or any charity of choice. Funeral arrangements are with Moser Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
