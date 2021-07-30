Carol Beth Hurley, age 59, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, surrounded by family members at her home in Warrenton, VA, following an extended illness. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Joseph Hurley, daughters Kate Hurley and Kelly Hurley, son Thomas Hurley, son Paul Hurley, her daughter-in-law Katie Hurley and grandchildren Kaleb and Kaliana, her brother Mark Heinze and sister-in-law Jean Heinze, and brother Keith Heinze and sister-in-law Bridget Heinze. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Faith Heinze, and her mother-in-law Dorothy Hurley.
Carol was born on April 7, 1962, in Wauwatosa, WI, and spent her childhood years in West Bend, WI. She received Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing, Music, and Education from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Marymount University. Carol served as an active-duty Nurse Corps Officer in the U.S. Navy for 29 years, retiring in 2020 at the rank of Captain. While in the Navy she was assigned to various senior leadership positions at both domestic and overseas locations.
Carol had a profound love for God, her family, and her country. She also remained an excellent pianist throughout her lifetime, and over the years she and her family volunteered and participated together in the music ministry programs at a number of Catholic parishes and military base chapels. Most recently, she very much enjoyed participating as a member of the music ministry program at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Gainesville, VA. Above all else, however, Carol enjoyed spending time with her cherished family members and pets.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions of food, clothing, or money be made to the House of Mercy, in Manassas, VA (houseofmercyva.org).
