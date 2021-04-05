On Saturday March 27, 2021 Carol Ann Binsted, 68, loving wife and mother of two passed away at her home in Warrenton, VA Carol Ann was born on February 1, 1953 in Fairfax, VA to the parents of Carroll and Lucille Early.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald J. Binsted, her son, Jay B. Binsted and brother, Robert Early. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittany Ann Binsted who passed away May 2007 at the age of 20.
Carol Ann graduated from James Madison College in 1975 receiving a Bachelor’s degree with a focus in Special Education. She graciously served her entire career for Fairfax County Public Schools as a Special Education teacher. Anyone that worked with Carol Ann would agree she had a love for teaching and her students.
She was an avid animal lover, raising her dogs and Amazon parrots. In addition, Carol Ann had two life passions, traveling to see the world and spending time creating memories with her children and grandchildren. Her legacy will live on through her grandson, Maddox (8) and granddaughter, Jaclyn (7), who both loved her dearly. Nothing made her happier than standing on the sidelines of a field cheering on her children and grandchildren as they competed.
Memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042, with a reception to immediately follow. The family invites friends for viewings Friday, April 9th from 6pm-8pm and Saturday, April 10th from 10am-11am. There are no covid restrictions to the number of people able to attend, the funeral home only asks everyone to wear a mask.
National Funeral Home can be reached at 703-560-4400. Floral arrangements can be sent directly to National Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any SPCA.
