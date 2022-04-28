Carmen LaRuffa 88 of Fauquier County, VA, died on April 10, 2022. She was born in Puerto Rico, married and moved to New York. She spent her entire life in Riverdale, New York. She worked at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for 30 years. More recently she moved to Virginia to be close to her daughter. She spent the last year of her life at Breezy Knoll Residential care, Culpeper Va, where she was well cared for and well loved. Mom was a most loving and giving person, who always put her children first. Her smile says it all!
Funeral mass will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Virginia on Friday,
April 29, 2022 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
