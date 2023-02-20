Carla M. Gillespie, age 73, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away unexpectedly at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA. She was a 1967 graduate of Panther Valley H.S. in Lansford, PA. Carla also attended and graduated from Bethlehem Business School, then began working for the U.S. Air Force in the Pentagon in 1969, before becoming a Marine officer’s wife. She was a devoted and supportive military spouse, accepting the many hardships, deployments, and change of duty station moves for 30 years. Predeceased by her parents, Carl and Mildred Schook; Survived by her husband, Col. Francis E. Gillespie, III, USMC, Ret.; her son, Francis E. Gillespie, IV of Warrenton, VA; brother-in-laws, John, William (Kathleen) and Richard (Jeanne) Gillespie; sisters-in-law, Mary Storm and Lorraine Gillespie; nephews, John and Eric, Billy, Jason, Stephen and Patrick, Stephen and Richard Clarke and Kevin Hallisey, Richard and James; nieces, Renee Monaghan, Jennine Crawford, Lauren Hallisey and Devany; cousins, Margaret Fernandez and Charles Whitehead.In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to her favorite charities: St. Jude or The Shriners. A visitation is planned for Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5-8pm at Moser Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:30am at Moser Funeral Home with a shelter service following at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA at 1:00pm. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
